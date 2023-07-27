Two teens among six arrested in CNB op; nearly $500,000 in drugs seized

SINGAPORE - A pair of teenage brothers were among six young Singaporeans arrested for suspected drug offences by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday, after drugs worth more than $497,000 were found.

The drugs were seized in an islandwide operation that involved three separate raids. Officers found nearly 1kg of Ice or methamphetamine, about 7.8kg of cannabis, 452g of ketamine, 183g of Ecstasy tablets, 1,218 Erimin-5 tablets, 31 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, and about 1.3 litres of unknown liquid also suspected to contain controlled drugs, CNB said in a statement.

That amount of Ice can feed about 560 abusers for a week, while the cannabis can feed about 1,110 abusers for a week, CNB added.

One of the raids conducted was on a residential unit near Jurong East Avenue 1 on Wednesday afternoon, where officers arrested a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman.

At the unit, officers found about 105g of Ice, 1,248g of cannabis, 30g of ketamine, 228 Erimin-5 tablets, 31 LSD stamps, 106g of Ecstasy tablets and 1.3 litres of an unknown liquid that they suspected to also contain controlled drugs.

Another unit that was raided that same afternoon was near Yishun Avenue 6, where a 23-year-old woman was arrested. She was found with a packet containing about 64g of Ice.

Officers also discovered about 800g of Ice, 6,470g of cannabis, 162g of ketamine, 77g of Ecstasy tablets and 590 Erimin-5 tablets in the flat.

The teenage brothers, aged 17 and 19, were arrested in a raid at a residential unit near Jurong West Avenue 5.

About 11g of Ice, 23g of cannabis and a karambit knife were seized from the unit.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested near Jurong West Street 74, with 4g of Ice found on him. CNB officers escorted the man to a riser nearby, and found a bag containing more drugs - about 2g of Ice, 75g of cannabis, 260g of ketamine and 400 Erimin-5 tablets.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of Ice or 500g of cannabis can face the mandatory death penalty.