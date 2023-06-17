81 suspected drug offenders nabbed in islandwide raids, $60k worth of drugs seized

The raids covered areas including Bukit Batok, Hougang, Tampines and Yishun. PHOTO: CNB
SINGAPORE – Eighty-one suspects were arrested during a five-day islandwide drug bust, during which controlled drugs with an estimated street value of more than $60,000 got seized.

The raids covered areas including Bukit Batok, Hougang, Tampines and Yishun, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Friday.

The drugs seized included 579g of heroin, 100g of Ice or methamphetamine, 75g of cannabis, 52 Ecstasy tablets and six Erimin-5 tablets.

On Tuesday morning, a 61-year-old man was arrested at a residential unit near Tampines Street 43, where CNB officers seized 469g of heroin, 42g of Ice, 18g of cannabis, cash amounting to $4,786.20, as well as drug utensils. The officers had to force their way in because the man refused to open the door.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) can face the mandatory death penalty, the statement said.

Further investigations are ongoing, it added.

