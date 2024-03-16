3 motorists fined, banned from driving for a year for providing illegal vehicle pooling services

SINGAPORE – Three men were each fined $1,800 and banned from driving for a year for providing illegal car and motorcycle pooling services, following enforcement operations by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

They were all caught on May 3, 2023, and one of them became the first motorcyclist here to be convicted for conveying passengers for hire and reward.

One of the three, De Cruz Wayne Randall, 36, had transported a passenger from Compassvale Road to Kallang Leisure Park in a car for $12 that day.

Court documents showed that he did not have a valid vocational licence at the time and his car did not have a valid public service vehicle licence and could not be used for hire or reward.

While his vehicle was insured, the policy did not include third-party insurance when ferrying passengers.

On March 13, he pleaded guilty to one count of using an unlicensed public service vehicle under the Road Traffic Act, and one count of using a vehicle without insurance coverage under the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act.

He was fined $1,800 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year.

In January, Muhammad Nasrulhaq Shamsulnizam, 21, received the same sentence for transporting a passenger in a car from Rivervale Drive to Thomson Plaza for $24.

The third man, Muhammad Hasbullah Rosly, 33, was spotted by an LTA enforcement officer next to his motorcycle at the drop-off point of Block 505D Yishun Street 51 on May 3.

Though Hasbullah claimed he was there to pick up a friend, it was found that he did not know the passenger and was there to ferry the individual to ITE College West for $18.

He was sentenced in January.

The LTA said then it was the first case of a motorcyclist being convicted for conveying passengers for hire and reward here.

Those convicted of providing illegal carpooling services without a vocational licence, or using an unlicensed vehicle, can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $3,000, or both.