Fare affordability and service reliability key focuses for Grab in 2024: Singapore MD

SINGAPORE - Keeping fares affordable, boosting driver income and improving service reliability will be key focuses for ride-hailing giant Grab in 2024, said its Singapore managing director Yee Wee Tang.

After largely tackling a driver supply crunch that drove fares to eye-watering levels in 2023, the Nasdaq-listed company has now found “a good balance”, Mr Yee told The Straits Times in an interview.

“There are obviously segments who say the fare is too high, and some drivers will say it is too low... I think we have found a good spot from our point of view,” he said.

However, the 47-year-old, who has been helming Grab’s operations in the city-state since 2019, acknowledged that fares are still high when there is rain or major events due to surge pricing.

Hence, the company has plans to improve its ride-sharing service GrabShare and carpooling service GrabHitch, which Mr Yee said are lower-cost options.

Grab is also trying to be smarter in how it deals with situations that lead to a big surge in fares. For instance, it is looking at possibly incorporating weather forecasts into its app to better direct drivers during downpours.

Mr Yee said efforts to lower fares in 2023 may have led to lower income for some drivers, so the aim in 2024 is to improve or at least protect their earnings.

He defended the changes made in late 2023 to Grab’s commission structure, which drew ire from some drivers as they felt it would hurt their takings. Asked if there was mistrust between Grab and its drivers, Mr Yee said the company has been as transparent as possible, and it continues to listen to feedback.

Instead of a fixed rate, Grab drivers are charged a commission that changes based on the distance travelled and time taken to pick up passengers.

To boost the adoption of GrabShare, which is still in beta mode more than a year after it was relaunched, Grab will have its app display the estimated travel time for shared rides.

It is also exploring a feature that will inform users waiting to get a ride about a potential GrabShare match in their area.

Grab said the biggest reason passengers do not use the service is that they do not know how much longer it would take to reach their destinations compared with a regular ride. By addressing this, the hope is more will give it a try.

When asked, Mr Yee declined to reveal the current take-up for GrabShare. He would only say the take-up rate is “quite healthy” and that the company is “nearly there in terms of percentage of rides”.

The use of GrabHitch, however, has not grown much, and the product needs a revamp, Mr Yee added.

To encourage more drivers to carpool, improvements will be made to help them find a GrabHitch passenger faster, Grab later said, without elaborating.

Separately, a feature to help passengers hail a ride faster will be tested with a small group of Grab users next week and rolled out to all Singapore users in February if the experiment is successful.