Spize fined $32k over mass food poisoning that killed one man

Food caterer Spize and its related company Spize Events were fined $32,000 in total yesterday over a mass food poisoning incident that made more than 60 people sick and killed an auxiliary police officer.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement that the companies were convicted of 14 offences related to the November 2018 incident, including for possessing food unfit for human consumption.

The companies had supplied bento boxes to security firm Brink's Singapore for a company event to celebrate Deepavali on Nov 6. Of the 96 people who ate the delivered food, 63 developed gastroenteritis symptoms and 45 were subsequently hospitalised.

Mr Mohamad Fadli Mohd Saleh, 38, died eight days later of sepsis and multi-organ failure brought about by acute gastroenteritis.

"However, there was insufficient evidence to link Mr Mohamad Fadli's death to the negligence of any particular individual. As a result, no charges were preferred against any individual," said the AGC and SFA.

The Spize case was one of four major food poisoning outbreaks in 2018, which prompted the authorities to impose harsher penalties and push for deterrent sentences.

Spize Events, a restaurant, and takeaway outlet Spize were handed the maximum fine of $10,000 for the charge of possessing food unfit for human consumption in relation to the food the companies sent to Brink's Singapore.

They were also found guilty of offences related to the hiring of unregistered food handlers, preparation of food on unlicensed premises, and for failing to keep cooking utensils and kitchen surfaces clean.

According to court documents, salmonella was found on the surfaces of a kitchen the two companies share, and in some of the ready-to-eat food. Faecal matter was also detected in the ready-to-eat food and kitchen tools.

Most of the hospitalised individuals were discovered to have been infected by salmonella strains. "According to the Ministry of Health, this common source outbreak of salmonella was unusually severe due to the short incubation period and high number of hospitalised cases," said court documents.

The operating licences of Spize and Spize Events, which were based in River Valley, were cancelled on Dec 6 that year.

There are two other Spize outlets in Bedok and Rifle Range Road that remain operational.

Separately, Mr Mohamad Fadli's widow is seeking more than $630,000 in damages from Spize and Spize Events. The case is currently before the High Court.​

How the tragedy unfolded The Spize incident in 2018 was one of the country's worst food poisoning episodes since 2009, when two women died after eating at an Indian rojak stall in Geylang Serai Market. Here is how the situation unfolded at security firm Brink's Singapore: NOV 6, 2018 Spize delivers 88 bento sets to Brink's Singapore for its company event. NOV 7 The Ministry of Health is alerted to a potential outbreak of food poisoning. Investigations showed that 96 people had consumed food from the boxes, as some had taken their bento sets home to share with their families. NOV 8 One of the affected staff, Mr Mohamad Fadli Mohd Saleh, is admitted to an intensive care unit after his condition deteriorates and he becomes unresponsive. Altogether, 45 of the 63 people who had developed gastroenteritis symptoms are hospitalised. NOV 14 Mr Mohamad Fadli dies. DEC 6 Operating licences of Spize and Spize Events, both based in River Valley, are cancelled. AUG 23, 2019 The death of Mr Mohamad Fadli is ruled an "unfortunate misadventure" by the State Coroner. The State Coroner also highlights alarming hygiene lapses at Spize's River Valley outlet, pointing out that salmonella strains and faecal matter were found on ready-to-eat food and kitchen tools. DEC 3, 2020 Spize and Spize Events are fined $32,000.

SFA added that it conducts regular inspections of food retail outlets and will take strict enforcement actions against those who fail to comply with food safety regulations.