Skeletal remains found in Toa Payoh flat after rent goes unpaid for two years

SINGAPORE - Over two years, officers from the Housing Development Board visited a Toa Payoh flat eight times as rent was unpaid.

When contractors broke open the door on June 16, 2022, after it was decided to repossess the unit, skeletal remains of an unidentifiable person were found.

On Thursday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled an open verdict into the case. He said that while DNA evidence indicated that the remains likely belonged to Madam Cheng Ah Imm, a 73-year-old woman who had been living in the unit, this could not be determined with certainty.

The court heard that Madam Cheng had lived in the fourth-floor unit at Block 15, Toa Payoh Lorong 7, with one of her brothers until 2016 when he moved to a home.

The last time rent was paid was on March 23, 2020.

Investigation Officer Soon Zhi Yuan testified that a neighbour said she had seen an old lady at the unit in 2021, but did not know who she was.

When HDB officers went to the unit on June 16, 2022, they found old fliers outside the locked door.

DNA samples obtained from an oxygen mask used by Madam Cheng’s brother was compared to the remains. It showed that the two sets of DNA belonged to siblings.

As the sample was not obtained directly from the brother, it was not enough to prove conclusively that the remains belonged to Madam Cheng, said State Coroner Nakhoda.

The police had ruled out foul play.

In 2020, remains of a woman in her 80s was found at the The Shore Residences, a condo in Amber Road near Katong Shopping Centre.

She had not been seen outside her home for months and letters began piling up at her door.

Mr Lim Biow Chuan, who is MP for Mountbatten SMC, was told about the “missing” woman and he notified the police.

In another case, National Environment Agency officers entered a house in Sembawang Hills Estate for a mosquito check in 2006 after complaints from neighbours. The workers found a human skeleton in a toilet.

In September 2015, a contractor hired by the Building and Construction Authority entered the same house to erect a temporary roof after parts of it collapsed. A worker clearing rubble from a bedroom found another set of bones - a human skull and a thigh bone.

The house belonged to a pair of reclusive sisters who would have been 81 and 68 respectively in 2006. The state coroners in both cases ruled out foul play, and declared an open verdict on the causes of death as these could not be determined.