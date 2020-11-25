Remains of elderly woman living alone found in flat more than a year after she was last seen

SINGAPORE - After an elderly woman living alone was not seen outside her condominium unit for months and letters began piling outside her door, the condo's management was notified.

But her fate was only discovered more than a year later on Monday (Nov 23), when police officers entered her flat and found her remains.

The woman, believed to be Madam Lily Loh and in her 80s, was a resident at The Shore Residences, a condo in Amber Road near Katong Shopping Centre.

Another resident, who did not wish to be identified, told The Straits Times on Wednesday that Madam Loh lived alone and had only a dog for company.

She did not appear to have family members and had no visitors, the resident added.

After returning from an overseas trip in January last year, the resident stopped seeing Madam Loh at the condo.

At one point in February, there was also a "weird smell" in the common hallway.

But it was gone weeks later, after the resident returned from another overseas trip.

Later, mail began to pile up in front of Madam Loh's door, including court documents that appeared to have involved her and the condo management.

The management was notified about Madam Loh's disappearance, but nothing appeared to be done, said the resident.

It was only in late October this year that her missing status was relayed to Mr Lim Biow Chuan, who is MP for Mountbatten SMC.

Mr Lim told ST that he in turn notified the police.

ST understands that police officers went to the door of the unit in early November, but only entered the flat on Monday, along with condo management staff, who called them that day.

The police said on Tuesday: "Upon police arrival, remains believed to be that of a human and a dog were found inside a residential unit at 87 Amber Road. Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play."

In response to ST's queries, the condo management said: "As we had some concerns regarding one of the residents living at The Shore earlier this week, we immediately alerted the police."

It did not give more details when asked why it had not acted sooner.

Investigations are still ongoing.