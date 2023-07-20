Repeat offender with fetish for women’s feet back in jail for molestation

SINGAPORE – A recalcitrant offender who was fined $8,000 in 2019 and sent to jail in 2022 for molesting multiple women by touching their feet is back behind bars over similar offences.

Tan Boon Hwee, 35, pleaded guilty on Thursday to four molestation charges and was sentenced to 13 months and four weeks’ jail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew said that Tan had touched women’s feet for sexual arousal.

On April 6, 2022, he was sentenced to two weeks and five days’ jail after he pleaded guilty to two molestation charges.

He did not learn his lesson after his release and targeted an18-year-old girl as she was walking to a bus stop in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at around 2.20pm on July 8, 2022.

Claiming to be doing charity work for a “barefoot organisation”, Tan approached her and asked if he could photograph her feet to purportedly support its cause.

The girl, identified in court documents as V3, agreed to his request after he told her that “it would only take a minute”.

They went to the void deck of a nearby block of flats, where Tan took photos of her feet after she sat on a bench.

When the girl removed her slippers at his request, he started to tickle her feet.

The DPP said: “V3 felt very uncomfortable and disgusted and tried to pull her feet away, but the accused prevented her from doing so by holding on to her feet.

“V3 felt very uncomfortable and disgusted by the accused’s actions. She told the accused that she was in a rush and quickly walked away.”

Soon after that, the girl found news reports online about Tan’s previous offences.

Realising that she had been molested, she texted a friend about her encounter before alerting the police.