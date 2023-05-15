Man charged with molesting a girl, procuring indecent act from another teen at NTU hostel

SINGAPORE - A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student was at a hostel on campus when he allegedly molested an 18-year-old girl on two separate occasions in 2018.

At the same hostel that year, Tnee Chin Kiat also allegedly procured an indecent act from another girl, then around 14 years old, by having her pose for him in a lingerie photoshoot.

The 30-year-old man, who has since graduated, was charged last Thursday with multiple offences including molestation and procuring the commission of an indecent act by a child.

Court documents did not state how the girls were linked to NTU or how his alleged offences came to light.

In a statement to The Straits Times last Friday, NTU said that Tnee graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2016 and a master’s in 2020. It did not state the field of his study.

Its spokesman added: “There are no records of allegations of criminal misconduct or charges brought against him while he was a student at the university.

“The university has a zero-tolerance stance against criminal misconduct, and students who commit such offences will be subject to disciplinary action.”

Besides the alleged offences on campus in 2018, Tnee is also said to have targeted an 11-year-old girl on Sept 12, 2020.

He was at a lift lobby of a block of flats in Tampines when he allegedly tried to procure an indecent act from the child by asking her to model in a lingerie photoshoot.

Tnee’s case has been adjourned to June 9.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

For procuring the commission of an indecent act by a child, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $20,000.