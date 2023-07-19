15 men charged with molestation; 1 allegedly assaulted victim during surgery

SINGAPORE – Fifteen men, aged 21 to 68, were charged with molestation on Wednesday in separate cases.

They include the case of a 43-year-old operating technician who allegedly molested a woman, 31, while she was undergoing surgery at a medical centre at The Paragon in March 2022.

According to court documents, Mijos Policarpo Aranaydo, a Filipino and Singapore permanent resident, held onto the victim’s right hand and used it to rub against his groin. He was arrested at the scene.

In another case, Arora Tushar, 24, was handed two molestation charges after he allegedly touched the buttocks of two women, aged 29 and 31, at a hotel bar in Anson Road in January.

Separately, Solomon Duke Tneo Yruan Rui, 26, allegedly used criminal force on a 21-year-old man by rubbing his genitals repeatedly on the victim’s left thigh and groping the victim’s groin at Nanyang Technological University. He also exposed himself to another man, 20.

Tneo was charged in court with one count of outrage of modesty and one count of sexual exposure.

Sixteen men were set to be charged with molestation on Wednesday, but one man did not appear in court.

Tan Yew Song, 60, was issued a warrant of arrest. He allegedly molested a 42-year-old woman in a shop in Rivervale Drive in November 2022.

Of the 15 men charged on Wednesday, two men committed outrage of modesty in nightclubs.

Song Kai, 33, allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman at a club in Clarke Quay, while Campbell Sean Ryan, 40, allegedly slapped the buttock of a woman, 22, at a club in Bayfront Avenue.

According to the annual crime statistics that the police released for 2022, nightspots were identified as places where molestation frequently occurred. There were 129 molestation cases at nightspots reported in 2022, compared with 21 in 2021.

Another three molest cases brought before the court on Wednesday took place in lifts.

In August 2022, Gopal Michael, 38, allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl in a lift of a housing block in Tiong Bahru.