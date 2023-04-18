Prosecution wants knife-wielding man shot in Clementi ‘removed from society’ with longer jail term

SINGAPORE – Prosecutors have appealed for a longer jail term for a knife-wielding man who was shot by the police when he went on a rampage in Clementi after taking illicit substances.

On Tuesday, Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong argued that the sentence of two years and nine months’ jail Soo Cheow Wee received was manifestly inadequate, and sought at least five years’ corrective training or an imprisonment term of 57 to 63 months.

Mr Tai said in written submissions that Soo, 50, had carried out “senseless, unprovoked attacks against innocent members of public and the police, in public places” and had abused substances before committing these attacks.

“Such offences challenge the community’s overall sense of security,” said the prosecutor.

On the night of Feb 17, 2022, Soo randomly attacked three passers-by, a taxi driver and a police officer within a span of 20 minutes after taking cough syrup and diazepam – which is used to treat anxiety disorders – without a prescription.