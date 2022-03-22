2 men arrested after 5-hour stand-off with police, CNB in Ang Mo Kio

The pair of brothers had locked themselves in a flat together with their 77-year-old mother. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
SINGAPORE - Police officers from the elite Special Operations Command (SOC) had to force their way into a flat on Tuesday (March 22) morning after two men staged a five-hour stand-off with the authorities.

The pair, aged 52 and 53, had locked themselves in a Housing Board unit at Block 508 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 with their 77-year-old mother.

They had earlier refused to cooperate with Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers who were there conducting an enforcement operation.

Chinese evening paper Shin Min Daily News reported that the men are brothers and a police officer was seen holding a shield and speaking to the people inside the unit at the door.

The police told The Straits Times that the SOC officers had to force their way in to ensure the safety of the three occupants. The men were arrested at 11.55am.

"It was assessed that the two men might pose a danger to themselves and their mother," said the police.

They added that officers from SOC, the Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force were deployed after the police received a call for assistance at 6.58am.

The two men were arrested for criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offences.

Police and the CNB are investigating the case.

