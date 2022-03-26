Police trained to fire at centre of body to stop threat of serious injury or death: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Some of the recent violent incidents involved known drug users who were armed and had to be stopped to prevent great harm, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement to The Straits Times.

A recent case which was widely reported involved a knife-wielding drug offender - Ng Eng Kui, 64 - who was shot dead after a confrontation with police officers at Block 33 Bendemeer Road on March 23.

The officers fired three Taser shots at Ng and retreated, but he continued to advance towards them. He was then shot in the chest.

While most people understood the police's actions, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam noted that some have asked whether it was possible to shoot to injure, rather than kill.

He said in Facebook post on Saturday (March 26): "Our officers are trained to fire at the centre of the body to stop an imminent threat of grievous hurt or death.

"This offers a higher probability of hitting and reduces risk of injury to innocent bystanders."

Mr Shanmugam said the man had ignored orders to drop his knife and continued moving towards the officers.