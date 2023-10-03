Prison employee allegedly took $406 belonging to inmate and lied to cop

SINGAPORE – A Singapore Prison Service (SPS) administration officer was at a work release centre when he allegedly took $406 in cash belonging to an inmate and later lied to a police officer that he found the money.

On Tuesday, Mohamed Rahadian Mohamed Kassim, 48, was charged in court with one count each of criminal breach of trust, perverting the course of justice, and giving false information to a policeman.

The Straits Times has contacted SPS to find out his current employment status with the agency.

Rahadian is accused of taking an inmate’s money in a property processing room at Institution S2 in Upper Changi Road North at around 10am on Nov 18, 2022.

Three days later, Rahadian was in the same room when he allegedly perverted the course of justice by placing the $406 between some polymer bags. It was not disclosed why he purportedly did so.

Court documents also did not disclose what happened next, but he later spoke to a police inspector in a Jalan Mata Ayer condominium unit near Sembawang Road at around 4pm on Dec 30, 2022.

Rahadian is said to have lied to the officer, claiming that he had found the $406 in a pocket of his trousers while ironing, and handed the amount to the officer.

According to court documents, the police officer then spent additional time and resources looking into the matter.

Rahadian’s case will be mentioned again in court on Oct 25.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust by a public servant, he can be either be jailed for life or receive up to 20 years’ jail and be fined.

For perverting the course of justice, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Offenders convicted of giving false information to a police officer can be jailed for up to two years and fined.