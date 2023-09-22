3 years’ jail for senior cop who pocketed victim’s restitution money to pay for his holidays

SINGAPORE - A senior police officer was sentenced to three years’ jail after taking $43,000 worth of restitution money meant for a victim in a case he was investigating.

On Friday, Mohamed Mohamed Jalil, 54, a senior station inspector with the Singapore Police Force (SPF), pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal breach of trust by misappropriation as a public servant.

At the time of his offences, Mohamed, who joined the SPF in May 1989, was attached to the investigation branch of Tanglin Division.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Yee Jia Rong said in March 2012, a woman, D, made a police report claiming her housemate, T, had pawned jewellery D had asked her to clean.

D also claimed T used money D gave her for investment opportunities, for her own purposes.

Mohamed was the investigation officer for this case.

Between April 2012 and March 2013, he told T she needed to make restitution of around $80,000 for the jewellery and money she got from D.

But Mohamed did this without the approval from SPF management or from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to arrange for restitution to be paid.

DPP Yee said Mohamed knew he needed approval before making such arrangements.

The DPP added that T trusted Mohamed and agreed to pay the amount.

Between March 2013 and November 2017, Mohamed collected $43,000 from T and her husband, on the basis the money was to be given to D as restitution.

Mohamed initially received the cash from the couple at Tanglin Division.

He later arranged for the money to be transferred to his personal bank account, or physically collected it from various locations like carparks near Bedok Reservoir, T’s home and Novena Square.

Instead of passing the money to D, Mohamed used it to make rental payments and maintenance payments to his ex-wife, and for his vacations to the Philippines.