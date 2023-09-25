Male cop who molested policewoman fined $10k

SINGAPORE - A policeman was alone in an office with a female colleague to conduct training on first aid and police defensive tactics (PDT) in November 2020 when he molested her.

Abdul Gaffor Jainul Hussain, 48, who was then holding the rank of an inspector, conducted these sessions with the policewoman even though he was not certified to train others on these two topics at the time.

He was fined $10,000 on Monday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of outraging the victim’s modesty.

Two other molestation charges involving the same policewoman were considered during sentencing.

In a statement in January 2023, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said Abdul Gaffor’s offences surfaced in a report which the victim made on May 11, 2021.

A police spokesperson added: “Following the report, SPF swiftly initiated investigations and removed Abdul Gaffor from front-line duties. Victim care support was offered to the victim.”

Details such as the location of the offences and the woman’s age have been redacted from court documents. She also cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

On Nov 3, 2020, selected officers, including the victim, were instructed to report to Abdul Gaffor individually during their 45-minute time slot designated for Official Administration and Learning (OAL) the next day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh told the court that OAL is a form of workplace self-paced learning, and topics are set monthly by each police division.

But the OAL topics at Abdul Gaffor’s division for November 2020 did not include training for first aid and PDT.

On Nov 4, 2020, the victim reported to him at around 2am.

Abdul Gaffor took out a few small pieces of folded paper and asked the victim to choose one. On each piece of folded paper was a topic that he had handwritten before the session.

The policewoman took a piece that was marked “First Aid”.

The DPP said: “The victim was not informed that there would be any physical contact with the accused before proceeding with the OAL.”

Despite this, the policewoman was asked to perform an abdominal thrust – a move to address choking victims – on Abdul Gaffor.

He then told the victim that she had not done it properly, and molested the woman while performing an abdominal thrust on her.