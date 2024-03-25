Motorist charged with rash act after his car allegedly ran over motorcycle in Woodlands

SINGAPORE – A motorist believed to be the one caught on video running over a motorcycle while driving a car in Woodlands was charged on March 25 with two counts of performing a rash act.

Vincent See Kok Wing, 47, allegedly reversed and then drove the car forward towards a woman, according to court documents.

Court documents did not disclose if she was a pedestrian or a fellow motorist.

See is also accused of committing a similar act at around the same time against the motorcyclist, who managed to jump off his motorcycle to avoid being hit by the car.

The alleged offences took place in Woodlands Avenue 12 on March 23 between 9.30pm and 10.05pm.

In a statement on March 24, the police said that officers were alerted to the case shortly after 10pm on March 23.

“The car driver had stopped his car at the side of the road and allegedly reversed his vehicle, colliding into the rider’s motorcycle that was behind him,” a police spokesperson added.

“He then accelerated forward and went over the rider’s motorcycle before driving off.”

Officers from the Traffic Police and Woodlands Police Division managed to identify the driver and arrested him within three hours of receiving the report.

A video of the incident earlier posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows a car and a motorcycle colliding on the left side of a road. The footage – which was captured by another car’s dashboard camera – shows the motorcyclist falling onto the grass verge before scrambling to get to his feet. He leaves the motorbike on the ground.

As the car turns away from the road and runs over the motorbike, the biker dashes forward to get a second person – who appears to be his pillion rider – out of the car’s path.

See’s case will be mentioned again in court on April 22.