Driver involved in road rage incident in East Coast Road pleads guilty to rash act

SINGAPORE - A driver who was embroiled in an altercation with a cyclist in East Coast Road has pleaded guilty to one charge of committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others.

On Feb 15, the case was adjourned to March 8 for mitigation and further submissions.

The court heard that Elaine Michele Ow, 49, had attempted to disengage several times during the altercation on June 2, 2023.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Chia said Ow, a cooking instructor, was on her way to i12 Katong shopping mall to teach a class when she overtook cyclist Nicolette Tan Shi-en at the bend of Still Road to East Coast Road.

In video footage from a camera fixed on the bike that was shown in court, Tan, 32, could be heard saying “Excuse me, watch it!”.

While coming to a stop at a red light at the junction of East Coast Road and Joo Chiat Road, Tan caught up to Ow’s car to confront her.

Tan, who was employed as a lawyer, then positioned herself in front of Ow’s car, which was in the middle of three lanes.

In video footage from Ow’s car camera shown in court, Tan can be heard asking why Ow had overtaken her on the bend.

The court also heard Ow apologise to Tan, adding that she was late for her class. Ow was also heard asking why Tan was acting so aggressively.

The videos showed Tan blocking multiple attempts by Ow to reverse her car and disengage.

Tan later moved to the right side of Ow’s car after Ow had apologised, and said: “Your behaviour is embarrassing.”

Ow then attempted to go left around the lawyer but came into contact with Tan’s bicycle.

The pair got into another verbal exchange before Ow got out of her car to carry Tan’s bicycle to the side of the road.

As Ow returned to her car and tried to drive off, Tan continued to block the road with her body.

After nudging the car forward, the court saw Tan jump onto the bonnet of the car, holding on to the car’s windscreen wiper.