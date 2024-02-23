Jail for man with special needs who ran into senior citizen; victim fell and died of injuries

SINGAPORE - A man with special needs who knocked down a senior citizen while sprinting to catch a bus, causing the latter to fall and later die of his injuries, was sentenced to eight months and a week in jail on Feb 23.

Looi Kai Ye, 37, who has been diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder, was also fined $1,000. In earlier proceedings, the court heard that his intellectual functioning is borderline.

However, Institute of Mental Health (IMH) psychiatrist Cheow Enquan had found that Looi was not of unsound mind when he forcefully collided with the 76-year-old victim

Dr Cheow had also found that Looi was not in relapse of his bipolar disorder.

In January, Looi pleaded guilty to multiple offences including causing grievous hurt to another person by performing a rash act, assault and molestation.

At around noon on Sept 5, 2023, Looi was running to catch a bus near Block 101 Tampines Avenue 2, when he ran straight into the elderly man.

Closed-circuit television footage played in court showed that the victim was flung against a railing before falling to the ground.

Instead of helping the victim, Looi boarded a bus and left. The senior citizen, who suffered head injuries, was taken to Changi General Hospital but his condition deteriorated. He fell into a coma and died.

In an unrelated case, Looi was leaving a bank in Tampines Central in April 2023 when he shoved a 67-year-old woman who was walking towards him.

Looi felt that she was in his way, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sivanathan Jheevanesh.

The woman suffered head injuries, a tailbone fracture and abrasions on her elbows.

In March 2021, Looi molested a 27-year-old woman who was queueing at a food stall near Pasir Ris MRT station.

A few days later, Looi entered a flat that was left unlocked and urinated in it. He ran away after the flat owner caught him red-handed.

Dr Sajith Sreedharan Geetha from IMH had found that Looi’s behaviour “appeared to be related to his longstanding intense interest in women wearing leather clothing, and a tendency to behave in a socially inappropriate and impulsive manner”.

Dr Geetha added that Looi was aware of and was in control of his actions at the time.