Motorist charged with negligent driving after accident killed girl, 4

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old motorist is facing two negligent driving charges after an accident in Bukit Batok Central last year claimed the life of a four-year-old girl.

Sai Mee Chun is accused of failing to keep a proper lookout while driving towards Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 at 6.42pm on Oct 9 last year.

As a result, his car collided with Eleanor Tan Si Xuan, four, and her family's domestic helper, Myanmar national Su Su Hiang, 38, the court heard on Monday (Oct 22).

Sai was offered bail of $10,000 and will be back in court on Nov 9. The Singaporean was first charged on Oct 12.

The Straits Times reported on Oct 11 last year that after the accident, Eleanor and the maid were taken by ambulance to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Eleanor was later pronounced dead at the hospital while Ms Su Su Hiang was treated for multiple injuries including fractures to the bottom of her spinal column as well as to her right arm and right shoulder.

Shin Min Daily News had earlier reported that the girl's mother, Ms Jacelyn Wong, 24, was at home preparing her daughter's favourite meal when the accident occurred.

Related Story Mother of 4-year-old killed in Bukit Batok Central accident appeals for witnesses

She told the Chinese evening daily: "All mothers have a sixth sense; I felt disturbed when I was cooking."

Ms Wong waited until 8pm, thinking that Eleanor was late because of a train disruption.

She added: "When I received the call from the hospital, I thought that my daughter had only been injured. But when I got to the hospital with my husband, we found out she had died."

The penalty for causing death or grievous hurt by negligent driving is imprisonment of up to two years and a fine.