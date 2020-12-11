Mandatory treatment order for man who drove stolen ambulance to girlfriend's condominium

SINGAPORE - A full-time national serviceman with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will have to undergo mandatory treatment for two years after he stole an ambulance and drove it to his girlfriend's condominium.

Haziq Syamim Esa, who has a history of schizophrenic disorder, was told by a district court on Friday (Dec 11) he will have to undergo treatment to address his mental condition in lieu of imprisonment.

The 21-year-old was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years.

Haziq had pleaded guilty last month to one count each of theft and cheating. He also admitted to an unrelated charge of causing hurt to another person by performing a rash act.

The incident happened on March 12 when Haziq cycled to Sengkang Fire Station dressed in an emergency medical services (EMS) T-shirt with black trousers.

He told a sentry officer at the fire station that he was an off-duty EMS officer and needed to speak to a colleague inside.

Haziq, who was allowed to enter the premises at around 3am, spotted the unoccupied ambulance parked with the engine running.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheng Yuxi had said: "As part of standard operating procedures, the driver did not lock the ambulance and left the key inside the ignition with the engine running, as this would enable faster response to incidents."

Haziq entered the vehicle and drove it to The Amore condominium in Edgedale Plains, Punggol, to visit his girlfriend who lived there.

When he reached the property, he turned on the ambulance blinker lights and duped a security guard into believing there was a medical emergency.

The DPP added: "The accused therefore intentionally induced (the guard) to lift the barrier for the ambulance to enter, as it was an emergency vehicle."

SCDF officers at the station discovered the ambulance missing at around 4am and deployed a group of firefighters on a light fire attack vehicle - also known as a red rhino - to look for it.

They found the ambulance at the condominium later that morning and Haziq was detained.

His case involving the rash act happened on May 2.

Haziq had driven a rented Toyota Prius to Giant Hypermarket in Tampines North Drive 2 on May 2 and approached a couple after telling a security guard that he was there to pick up passengers.

A taxi driver went up to him and told him that touting was illegal. An argument ensued and Haziq returned to his vehicle.

But the taxi driver tried to stop him from leaving by standing in front of his car. Haziq then swerved the car to the right, hitting the cabby who fell to the ground.

Haziq drove off instead of stopping to render assistance. The court heard that the taxi driver suffered scratches on his right elbow.

For theft, Haziq could have be jailed for up to seven years and fined. And for cheating, he could have been jailed for up to three years and fined.