Big drama in Little India as four men bundle Ferrari driver into another car and speed off

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Four men were arrested on Monday (Aug 17) for their role in an apparent abduction, the day after they bundled the driver of a Ferrari supercar into their car before speeding off.

Police are investigating the four men, aged between 31 and 33, for their suspected involvement in a case of wrongful confinement in relation to the incident which happened in a service road off Verdun Road, in Little India.

Preliminary investigations showed that the men had held the victim to demand the return of a sum of money he had purportedly stolen from one of them in an e-commerce scam.

While it is unclear when the driver of the Ferrari was released, checks showed that he was charged on Tuesday with one count of cheating.

An Andrew Lim Zi Kai, 29, is named in the charge sheet.

He is alleged to have cheated a woman of $350 on Carousell after promising a hotel booking package at Marina Bay Sands that was never delivered.

He was not offered bail and remains in remand.

Court documents also showed investigations against him are ongoing, and he could face nine more similar charges.

Lim is expected to be back in court on Sept 15 for a further mention of his case. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The incident on Aug 16 shocked passers-by. Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the Ferrari had just turned into the service road when a white Audi pulled up in front of it.

Four men leapt out to confront the Ferrari driver and forced him to kneel before bundling him into their car and speeding away, leaving the supercar behind.

Some witnesses then alerted the police, who were quick to arrive.

A female security guard who was on duty at the time told Wanbao that she was shocked by the incident.

"I didn't expect those people to be so brazen and take the man away in full view of the public," added the guard, who declined to be identified.

Wanbao reported that the Ferrari was towed away at about 4am the next day.

In a statement on Aug 19, police said officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department had established the identities of the suspects through ground inquiries and follow-up investigations.

Those convicted of wrongful confinement can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.