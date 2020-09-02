Man arrested for stealing private bus

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man who allegedly stole a private bus has been arrested.

The victim made a police report last Friday (Aug 28) after his bus went missing from a heavy vehicle carpark located along Woodlands Road.

The police on Wednesday said that through ground inquiries and images from police and other closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division and Jurong Police Division were able to identify the man.

He was arrested on Tuesday and is due to be charged in court on Thursday with theft of motor vehicle.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years' jail and a fine.

The police advise vehicle owners to park their vehicles in well-lit areas and install an anti-theft alarm for their vehicles.

They should also remove the ignition key and lock the vehicle, whenever it is left unattended.