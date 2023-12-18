Jail, caning for man in Singapore’s first conviction for importing cannabis edibles

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean man has been sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis-laced gummies and candies in the Republic’s first conviction involving the importation of cannabis edibles.

Muhammad Dzulhilmi Salimi, 32, pleaded guilty on Dec 18 to one charge of importing a controlled drug, one charge of consuming drugs and another charge of possessing utensils intended for drug consumption.

He also grew three cannabis plants in his Housing Board flat at Bedok Reservoir Road, a charge that was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Dzulhilmi was sentenced to five years and four months’ jail, and given five strokes of the cane.

The court heard that Dzulhilmi bought the cannabis edibles by liaising with someone he knew only as “Nabil” via the mobile application Telegram.

Nabil lived in the United Kingdom and sold cannabis and sweets containing tetrahydrocannabinol, a substance found in cannabis.

Sometime before Oct 19, 2022, Dzulhilmi ordered 20 packets of sweets from Nabil and paid him £200 (S$337) in Bitcoin through a friend.

Dzulhilmi told Nabil to keep one packet for himself and to repack the remaining 19 packets of sweets to look less suspicious before shipping them to Singapore.

However, Nabil told him the packets looked fine and there was no need to repack them. He then shipped a parcel containing the 19 packets to the accused’s residence with registered mail.

Meanwhile, Dzulhilmi arranged to sell four packets of the sweets to his friends – three to “Ja”, and one to “Kasman” – for $180 in total.

The parcel was intercepted by an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer at a SingPost Centre in Eunos on Oct 19, 2022, before it could be delivered to Dzulhilmi’s residence.

The officer had spotted anomalies in the parcel’s X-ray images. After further screening, the parcel was seized and handed to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Photos provided by CNB show the sweet packets’ bright and colourful packaging, with some resembling well-known candy brands. The cannabis edibles came in various colours and looked like innocuous gummies and candies.