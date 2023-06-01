Up to 30 years’ jail for possession of cannabis with roll-out of stricter drug laws from June

SINGAPORE – Drug offenders could face up to 30 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane for possession of eight types of narcotics, including cannabis, from June 1, with the roll-out of enhanced penalties passed in Parliament in March.

Sentencing will be based on a tiered framework for the possession of morphine, diamorphine, opium, cocaine, cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis mixture, and methamphetamine – otherwise known as Ice – above certain weight thresholds.

Under the first tier, offenders will face up to a maximum of 10 years’ jail or a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

In the middle tier, offenders will face between 10 and 20 years’ jail, and between five and 10 strokes of the cane.

Offenders in the highest tier could be jailed between 20 and 30 years, and receive between 10 and 15 strokes of the cane.

The previous penalty for possession of any controlled drug, regardless of weight, was a maximum of 10 years’ jail, or a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) will continue to investigate offenders caught with large quantities of drugs, to determine if the drugs were meant for trafficking or their own consumption.

Under current laws, offenders could face the death penalty for the illegal trafficking, importing or exporting of certain amounts of the same eight drugs.

The enhanced penalties for drug possession are part of a slate of changes that will kick in from June 1, following amendments to the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

They include a provision that allows the director of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) to recall any former drug abuser to report for a urine test at any time throughout his life, to ensure that he is no longer a drug addict.

The director of CNB will also be able to recall a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) serviceman convicted for drug consumption under the SAF Act and subject him to a urine test.

Amendments to the MDA also clarify that CNB officers may make seizures based on reasonable suspicion, aligning their powers of investigation with those provided for under the Criminal Procedure Code.

The enhanced penalties come amid concerns that the global drug situation is worsening.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Forum Against Drugs at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on May 26, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo noted that cannabis use by those above 12 years old had increased by 26 per cent in the US state of Colorado after it legalised the drug in 2012.

She added that from 2019 to 2021, hospitals in the state saw an increase in newborns affected by maternal marijuana use, and a doubling of the rate of cannabis-related hospitalisations of children under six years old.