Man charged with performing rash act that led to motorcyclist’s death in accident

SINGAPORE - A Russian man accused of starting an accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) that led to a motorcyclist’s death was charged on Friday with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

Eldaniz Ibishov, 38, allegedly jumped out of a moving vehicle at around 11am on Wednesday, causing a nearby lorry to come to a halt.

Freelance delivery rider Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan, 27, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with the rear of the lorry.

Mr Nurhilmi, who suffered multiple injuries, was unconscious when he was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

He died later that day.