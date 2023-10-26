Motorcyclist, 25, killed in accident with lorry in Tuas; driver arrested

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man died on Wednesday following an accident between his motorcycle and a lorry in Tuas.

The driver of the lorry, a 46-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

The police said they were alerted at 7.45am on Wednesday to the accident, which took place at the junction of Tuas View Link and Tuas View Walk 2.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

A video posted on TikTok at around 7.50am on Wednesday shows the lorry stopped in the middle of the junction with an SCDF ambulance parked alongside it.

On the ground in front of the lorry, a white tarpaulin can be seen, presumably to cover the motorcyclist’s body, while a motorcycle helmet and storage box lie next to the tarpaulin.

A large group of workers can be seen standing on the curb near the junction at the scene.

The police said that investigations are ongoing.