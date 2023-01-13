Man allegedly linked to govt officials impersonation scam charged with money laundering

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly linked to a government officials impersonation scam involving nearly $100,000 in losses was charged with money laundering on Friday.

Lim Shao Lun, 31, is accused of transferring the benefits of criminal conduct.

He is said to have withdrawn at least $160,000 from a bank account in Singapore and, in doing so, facilitated the “control of benefits of criminal conduct”.

Lim allegedly committed the offence in December 2022.

Details about the scam were not disclosed in court documents.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the police said that on Dec 7, officers received a report about the scam involving nearly $100,000 in losses.

The money was credited to a local bank account.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested Lim following investigations and with the help of images from police cameras.

The police seized $6,700 in cash, four mobile phones, seven SIM cards, 35 bank cards and a portable money counting machine.

A spokesman said that the money came from numerous cash withdrawals at automated teller machines in Singapore.

Lim’s case has been adjourned to Feb 10.

For committing the crime under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking, and other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.