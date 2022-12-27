OCBC phishing scams: Youth committed crimes linked to money-laundering while out on bail

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old youth was out on bail after committing crimes, including robbery, when he took part in money-laundering-related activities linked to the OCBC Bank phishing scams that led to victims losing some $12.8 million.

He is one of seven youths charged in February 2022 over their alleged involvement in the scams.

When he was out on bail again, he committed another robbery in June 2022.

The offender, who turned 20 on Dec 14, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to seven charges, including one count each of driving a car without a licence and allowing others to control bank accounts despite having reasonable grounds to believe that they would be used to handle benefits of criminal conduct.

He also admitted to two counts of robbery, but he cannot be named as he was below 18 years old when he committed some of his offences. Such individuals are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The man is also a repeat offender and was earlier ordered to undergo probation over offences such as causing hurt by performing a rash act.

On Tuesday, District Judge Kessler Soh noted the man’s earlier brushes with the law and called for a report to assess his suitability for reformative training.

Young people sentenced as such are detained in a centre, where they follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Other men linked to the OCBC phishing scams, including Mark Teo Sin Yan, 32, and Leong Jun Xian, then 21, were dealt with in court earlier.

The cases involving several others, including Kong Jia Quan and Muhammad Khairuddin Eskandariah, both 20, are pending.

The youth who was convicted on Tuesday was just 17 in June 2020 when he started his crime spree. He used another person’s debit card to buy items such as two packets of cigarettes worth $28.40.

He later became a member of a group linked to the OCBC phishing scams.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Siu Ming said: “The accused and co-accused persons had worked together as a group to provide money-laundering services to various unknown persons believed to be linked to overseas syndicates, by sourcing for and providing control of bank accounts to these unknown persons.

“Some of these bank accounts were subsequently used to receive and dissipate funds from victims of the OCBC phishing scams, while other bank accounts were used to receive and dissipate funds from victims of other scams.”