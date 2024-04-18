Man accused of graft involving over $388k gets discharge amounting to acquittal

SINGAPORE - After nearly four years, a man who had been accused of taking part in a corruption conspiracy involving more than $388,000 can finally walk free following the withdrawal of all seven of his charges.

Mr Isaac Lai Zhi Yao, 43, was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal during a pre-trial conference at the State Courts on April 18. This means he cannot be charged again with the same offences.

The Straits Times has contacted the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for the reasons behind the outcome of this case.

Mr Lai was among four men who were handed graft charges in November 2020.

The other three are: Jeremy Yu Jin Han, Ong Jiajie and Darren Zeng Shao Rong. The trio were between 32 and 41 years old at the time.

Mr Lai had been accused of working together with Zeng and Ong to give bribes to Yu, then a purchasing manager at Lion City Rentals.

This was purportedly done to advance the business interests of Aiden Solutions LLP and D&M Capital with Lion City Rentals in 2016.

At the time, Ong was a manager at car dealership D&M Capital while Zeng was then a manager and partner at Aiden Solutions LLP, a similar company.

Meanwhile, Mr Lai oversaw the financial matters of both Aiden and D&M.

In May 2021, Ong was sentenced to six months’ jail and Yu was ordered to spend 10 months behind bars three months later.

ST has also contacted the AGC to find out the outcome of Zeng’s case.