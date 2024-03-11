3 men in separate graft cases ordered to pay fines totalling $77k

SINGAPORE – Three men involved in different corruption cases linked to various organisations, including Pan Pacific Retail Management, Sephora Asia and Home TeamNS, were fined $77,000 in total on March 11.

Tan Han Leong, 45, who was the owner and director of alarm systems provider Secured Retail Solutions (SRS) at the time of the offences, received the highest fine of $33,000 after he pleaded guilty to two graft charges involving more than $11,000.

Six other charges were considered during sentencing.

The second man, Tan Chee Heng, 64, was a director at renovation firm Design Delta at the time of the offences. He was fined $32,000 after admitting to two graft charges involving $12,500.

Two other similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The third man, Juraimee Ab Hamid, 48, was a senior operations executive at Home Team NS when he accepted bribes totalling $2,800.

He pleaded guilty to a graft charge and was fined $12,000. He was ordered to pay a penalty of $2,800 – the amount of bribes he accepted.

The three Singaporeans were among 16 people charged in January with corruption in relation to advertisement and servicing contracts.

For Tan Han Leong’s case, Deputy Public Prosecutors Tay Jia En and June Ngian stated in court documents that SRS became a security penal contractor for retailer Don Don Donki some time before 2018.

Another firm, identified as Pan Pacific Retail Management, a holding company of Pan Pacific International Holdings, was in the business of developing Don Don Donki stores in Singapore.

In 2018, a man known as Muhammmadd Fauzi Abdul Rahman, 41, joined Pan Pacific Retail Management and became a store planning manager.

Referring to Tan Han Leong as “Han”, the DPPs told the court: “Some time in 2020, Fauzi began to message Han requesting monetary loans from Han.

“Fauzi told Han that he had started an F&B business registered under the name Localicious Cafe – also known as Hideout Cafe – some time in 2020, and the business was making a huge loss.”

According to court documents, Tan Han Leong then lent Fauzi a total of more than $9,000 over eight occasions between August 2021 and January 2022.

The prosecutors said that Tan Han Leong understood that Fauzi could exclude SRS as a vendor for Don Don Donki projects.

They added that he did not want to offend Fauzi and agreed to give him the loans without asking for repayments.