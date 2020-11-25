4 men charged with corruption involving over $388,000

SINGAPORE - Four men aged between 32 and 41 have been charged for allegedly taking part in an corruption conspiracy involving more than $388,000.

Appearing before a district court on Wednesday (Nov 25), the men - Jeremy Yu Jin Han, 41; Ong Jiajie, 32; Darren Zeng Shao Rong and Isaac Lai Zhi Yao, both 40 - each face seven charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to court documents, Zeng, Ong and Lai are said to have conspired together to pay Yu, then a purchasing manager of Lion City Rentals, for advancing the business interests of Aiden Solutions LLP and D&M Capital with Lion City Rentals.

Yu is accused of receiving payments of between $9,766 and $95,000 between March and June in 2016.

According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) register, Aiden Solutions and D&M Capital were car dealerships.

Aiden Solutions has since been struck off Acra's records.

Lion City Rentals, is a vehicle leasing company previously owned by ride-hailing firm Uber. The car rental company was sold off last year.

Court documents did not reveal the roles Ong, Zeng and Lai played within the companies.

Yu and Lai are scheduled to be in court next on Dec 30. Ong will be in court on Dec 21, and Zhen will be on court on Dec 22.

If they are found guilty the men can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to 5 years, or both, for each charge.