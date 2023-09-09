Man, 30, arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong

When police arrived at the hotel room, they found the woman lying motionless with a slash wound. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
and
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
38 min ago

SINGAPORE – The police said on Saturday they arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old wife at a hotel.

On Saturday at 5.05pm, the man went to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre to tell officers that he had killed his wife at a hotel in East Coast Road, said the police.

The Straits Times understands the hotel is the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong, which is located in Katong Square.

When officers arrived at the hotel room, they found the woman lying motionless with a slash wound.

She was pronounced dead there by paramedics.

The man was arrested at Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.

The police said a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered in the hotel room.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with murder.

Offenders convicted of murder can either face the death penalty or be jailed for life and caned.

When ST arrived at the scene at about 10pm, there were at least four police vehicles parked near Katong Square.

Two hotel guests said they did not know anything about the murder, and had been wondering why there were so many police vehicles in the area.

The police are investigating.

More On This Topic
Life sentence for S'porean who murdered wife in UK
Life sentence for retiree who killed ex-wife at ITE: 4 other cases of murder and death in families

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top