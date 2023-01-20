2 Singapore cops allegedly molested victims in unrelated incidents

SINGAPORE - A policeman and a retired police officer were charged in court on Friday with multiple counts of molestation.

One of them was on active duty when he allegedly molested at least one man between 2003 and 2006.

Rama Shankar Singh, 59, who has since retired, was handed eight charges including five counts of molestation – each allegedly involving a male victim.

In an unrelated case, policeman Abdul Gaffor Jainul Hussain, 47, was charged with four counts of molestation after he allegedly outraged the modesty of a woman in 2020.

The actual number of alleged victims linked to both cases cannot be determined for now, as their names have been redacted from court documents.

The documents also did not disclose how the alleged victims were linked to Singh and Abdul Gaffor.

Singh was in an office at Ang Mo Kio Police Division Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9 in 2003 when he allegedly used his hand to touch a man’s buttocks and genitals over the latter’s trousers.

In a separate incident, Singh is also said to have kissed a man’s head and touched the man’s private parts in a conference room at Ang Mo Kio Police Division Headquarters in 2003.

Singh was at the office of the Security and Inspectorate Regulatory Department at New Phoenix Park in Irrawaddy Road near Balestier Road when he allegedly touched a man’s thigh and groin over his trousers in 2005.

He is accused of touching a man’s private parts over his trousers in a moving police saloon car some time between 2005 and 2006.

Singh is also said to have touched a man’s private parts in a stationary police saloon car within that same period.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the alleged offences against Singh surfaced in a report made by one of the victims on Dec 13, 2020.

A spokesman for the police added: “Following the report, SPF swiftly initiated investigations. At the time of the report, (Singh) had already retired from service, and was no longer with SPF since June 13, 2016. Victim care support was offered to the victims.”

Singh’s case has been adjourned to Feb 17.