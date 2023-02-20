SCDF officer charged with molesting woman at agency’s premises; he has been suspended on half pay

SINGAPORE – A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer has been handed three molestation charges after he allegedly targeted a woman at several places, including one of the agency’s premises.

The man was there on Aug 23, 2021, when he allegedly outraged the woman’s modesty on two separate occasions.

He is accused of molesting her again 11 days later.

Details about the woman and the locations of the alleged offences cannot be disclosed because of a gag order.

The man’s name and particulars have also been redacted from court documents, which did not say how he was linked to the woman.

On Monday, SCDF told The Straits Times the man has been suspended on half pay since Jan 13.

Its spokesman said: “SCDF takes a very serious view of the incident. Upon being alerted, we immediately conducted an internal investigation.

“We promptly lodged a police report after our investigation, removed the alleged offender from front-line duties, and placed him in an administrative post pending police investigation.

“We also provided counselling to the alleged victim. SCDF is unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing.”

The man’s case has been adjourned to March 10.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of these punishments.

There have been recent cases involving Home Team officers accused of molestation.

On Jan 20, a policeman and a retired police officer were charged with multiple counts of molestation.

One of them was on active duty when he allegedly molested at least one man between 2003 and 2006.