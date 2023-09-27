Jobless S’porean was director of 186 companies; scammers used one firm to launder $3.2m

SINGAPORE - A jobless Singaporean who became nominee director of 186 companies here was on Wednesday fined for failing to exercise reasonable diligence in his duty as director, the second person in three days to be taken to task for the offence.

Singaporean Er Beng Hwa got to know a Chinese national in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, who offered him $50 a year for each firm incorporated here in which he was named as nominee director.

The 49-year-old was promised another $50 each time he opened a bank account for the firms, and if he had to turn up to sign papers.

One of the firms was later used by scammers to launder a total of US$2.36 million (S$3.23 million) from victims overseas.

Er, also known as Adrian, was fined $4,000 after he pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to exercise reasonable diligence in his duty as a director. He was also disqualified from being a company director for three years.

Another similar charge involving a separate company was taken into consideration during sentencing.

On Monday, Chinese national and permanent resident Liang Jiansen was fined $9,000 under the same Companies Act and disqualified from being a company director for four years.

The 33-year-old, who ran a corporate secretarial firm, was director of 135 firms.

In an earlier press release, the police said 12 individuals in all had inadvertently helped scammers launder more than US$36 million through Singapore bank accounts.

The losses were from local and overseas victims of business e-mail compromise scams, investment scams and love scams.

Between July 2020 and February 2021, foreign agents incorporated 35 local companies and opened Singapore bank accounts to launder these criminal proceeds. The 12 individuals had acted as resident directors of these companies, or abetted the directors’ offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Vincent Ong said Er, who has a business degree, was jobless between April and June 2020 when his landlord introduced him to Chinese national Zheng Jia.