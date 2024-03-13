Jail for woman who cheated boss of over $3.6m; victim suffered stroke, has cancer

SINGAPORE – A woman swindled her boss of more than $3.67 million after saying she was a bankrupt and needed his help to pay “fees” to the Insolvency and Public Trustee’s Office (IPTO).

Lynne Charlotte James cheated her boss in 2,253 instances from May 2008 to October 2017, and he now lives in a rented home with his wife after depleting his life savings helping her.

The couple had also sold two of their properties to raise money for her.

The 69-year-old man, whose details were redacted from court documents, had taken cash from his wife and borrowed more than $1 million from his niece to raise funds for Lynne.

On March 13, Lynne, 47, who has not made any restitution, was sentenced to 12 years’ jail after pleading guilty to five counts of cheating.

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Shawn Ho said this was a “heartrending case” and noted the amount the victim had borrowed from his niece.

The judge said the victim had a stroke owing to the stress after being cheated, and also has cancer.

Without revealing details, the judge added that the mental health of the man’s wife suffered and she had received psychiatric help to address it. However, she cannot afford to continue treatment.

The couple’s daughter had committed self-harm and cut her forearms, said the judge. He did not elaborate on whether it was due to the case.

In earlier proceedings, the prosecution told the court Lynne had used the ill-gotten gains to settle her personal expenses and repay loans that she had taken from moneylenders.

Around 2006, she worked at a real estate firm, whose details were redacted from court documents, and was the victim’s subordinate.

She was facing bankruptcy in 2008. Court documents did not state if she had indeed declared bankruptcy.

Deputy public prosecutors (DPPs) Edwin Soh and Louis Ngia stated in court documents that Lynne had devised a plan to cheat the victim. In 2008, she told the victim she was a bankrupt.