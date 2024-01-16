35 months’ jail for serial cheat who duped multiple victims into giving her over $100k

SINGAPORE – A woman cheated multiple victims into giving her over $100,000, including for products she did not have and investment opportunities that did not exist.

One victim even handed her over $60,000 which she claimed would “release frozen bank accounts” for a business venture.

Nikeal Lim Shi Hui, 31, pleaded guilty to seven cheating charges and two criminal breach of trust charges on Jan 16.

She was sentenced to 35 months’ jail and an enhanced sentence of 40 days’ jail for offending while on remission.

Lim was subject to a remission order from Oct 15, 2018, to April 24, 2019.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said that in 2019, Lim listed tickets to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) for sale on online marketplace Carousell for the price of $55 per ticket.

Twelve victims saw her online listing and paid her a total of $2,305 to get tickets.

“In truth, the accused did not have the USS tickets to sell and was not intending to procure them from any supplier for the victims’ orders,” said the DPP.

In 2020, Lim listed Rolex watches for sale on Carousell.

A victim, who saw the online listing, was interested in getting four watches and paid Lim $5,000 as a partial payment to secure the watches.

However, Lim did not have any Rolex watches to sell and had no plans to get the watches to fulfil the orders.

That same year, Lim deceived two other victims on Facebook Marketplace into believing that she would sell them mobile phones when she knew she was not going to. One victim paid her $800, while the other gave her $840.

In 2021, Lim told a colleague at the restaurant where she was working that there was an investment opportunity at a mask company.

“The accused told the victim that the investment was risk-free, would give interest of 10 per cent and would result in (10-fold) yields,” said the prosecution.

Her colleague gave Lim a total of $4,210 on multiple occasions for the investment.