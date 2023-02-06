Ex-company director who cheated another firm of more than $1.3m sentenced to 5 years’ jail

SINGAPORE - A former director of a shipbuilding company was sentenced to five years’ jail on Monday after he cheated a financing firm of over $1.3 million by using 10 fake invoices.

Vignish Vijelal, 36, who was working for Lal Marine & Construction (LMC) when he committed the offences, cheated Capital March Platform (CMP) multiple times in 2016 through factoring agreements.

CMP specialises in factoring and LMC was its client.

Each invoice was accompanied by a work order purportedly between LMC and offshore structure builder Keppel FELS.

But there was no contract between LMC and Keppel FELS in relation to the painting and blasting works stated on the 10 work orders.

Instead, for each of the 10 LMC work orders, there was a corresponding genuine work order between another firm – Lal Offshore Marine (LOM) – and Keppel FELS. LOM was the sister company of LMC.

At the time of the offences, Vignish and his father were directors at LOM.

District Judge Marvin Bay had earlier convicted Vignish of 10 cheating charges after a trial.

Before handing down the sentence on Monday, the judge noted that Vignish said in his mitigation plea that he had made repayments totalling more than $400,000, putting the nett loss by CMP to be over $950,000.

The judge said: “In sentencing for financial and commercial crimes, the quantum of loss is often considered to be a proxy to peg the harm caused by the criminal activity.”

In his submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhas Malhotra said that factoring is a process in which a company obtains a loan by assigning a debt owed to the company itself.

For the current case, the prosecution said that the 10 invoices, which LMC had purportedly issued to Keppel FELS, were submitted to CMP for factoring.

However, the DPP said that Keppel FELS did not owe any debt to LMC, adding. “Each of the 10 LMC work orders was forged. There was no contract between LMC and Keppel FELS in relation to the painting and blasting works stated on the 10 work orders.

“The vast majority of the debt owed by Keppel FELS under the 10 LOM work orders had already been paid.”