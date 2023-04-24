Jail for ex-director of construction firm over fabricated quotes to Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – A director at a construction firm awarded a contract for works by Gardens by the Bay hatched a scheme involving fabricated quotations, and 88 of them were submitted to the attraction.

As a result, Full House Building Construction was awarded 49 works worth nearly $766,000 in all from 2017 to 2018.

Goh Siew Ling, 51, who is no longer a director with the firm, pleaded guilty on Monday to 20 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and was sentenced to 13 weeks’ jail. Another 68 similar charges were considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vincent Ong said that Goh, who is also known as Margaret, was a director at Full House from July 2013 to June 2018.

He told the court: “Margaret was the key mover and genesis of the conspiracy, whose directions set the entire scheme into motion and perpetuated it across different employees in Full House through her instructions. She is by far the most culpable person involved in the conspiracy.”

On July 4, 2017, Gardens by the Bay awarded the firm a two-year term contract for building improvement and maintenance works.

Under the contract, Full House had to carry out jobs such as structural, architectural, plumbing, and sanitary works.

The contract had set out an agreed price schedule of rates (SOR) that listed the agreed rates for specified common building improvement and maintenance works.

For these works, Full House would invoice Gardens by the Bay according to the SOR.

Works with no rates specified in the SOR were known as “star rate items”.

For such items, Full House had to independently obtain three quotations for the works from other firms. It was also allowed to submit its own quotation as one of the three.

These submitted quotations would then be reviewed by Gardens by the Bay staff. If they were in order, the staff members would make their recommendations to their director for approval.

If Full House’s quotation was approved, it had to charge the quantum set out in its quotation without further mark-up and perform the work itself.

But from July 2017, Full House did not obtain genuine quotations from other firms for star rate items after Goh hatched a scheme to fabricate two quotations that were priced higher than the one from Full House.

As part of the ruse, two of her subordinates would prepare two fictitious supporting quotations using soft-copy templates of other contractors’ company letterheads stored on a thumb drive which Goh had provided.

The subordinates would then prepare the two supporting quotations that were intentionally priced higher than the one from Full House.