Last person in graft case involving ex-SBS Transit staff to pay fine, penalty totalling over $75,000

SINGAPORE - The last person to be convicted in a graft case involving two former senior engineers with SBS Transit (SBST) was ordered on Wednesday to pay a fine and a penalty totalling more than $75,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng said that Tan Hoon Gee, 46, who used to be a senior engineer with the transport provider, had obtained gratifications totalling $35,655.51 from people including senior executives of other firms.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had said in an earlier statement that the monies were obtained as inducements or rewards for advancing the business interests of these companies with SBST.

On Wednesday, Tan pleaded guilty to six charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act involving nearly $20,000.

Eight other similar charges linked to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

He was fined $39,400 and ordered to pay a penalty of $35,655.51 - the total amount of bribes received.

He will have to spend 37 weeks behind bars if he is unable to pay the fine and penalty.

Tan and another former senior engineer with SBST, Lau Yuen Fai, 61, were among seven people who were handed graft charges in October 2022.

Lau was fined $3,600 on Jan 19 after he pleaded guilty to graft charges. He was also ordered to pay a penalty of $1,350.

The remaining five people - all from other firms - are: Wang Hairu, 51, Lim Tong Keong, 58, Poh Beng Chye, 59, Wendy Loh Chen Yi, 62, and Chin Tyng Lei, 69.

All five were also given fines after they pleaded guilty to their offences.

Poh was the sole proprietor of machinery spare parts supplier Clear Cut Engineering (CCE) when he committed the offences.

DPP Ng told the court: “Sometime in 2019, (Tan) met Poh at SBST’s premises... During the meeting, the accused told Poh that he needed financial assistance and asked Poh if he could help.

“The accused told Poh that he would be ‘very grateful for his help’ and would do his best to engage CCE to carry out the jobs for SBST.”

In 2020, Poh gave at least $4,800 to Tan, who then engaged CCE to carry out jobs for SBST on 39 occasions.