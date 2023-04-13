Firm director gets 10 months’ jail over bribing senior manager at Wildlife Reserves Singapore

SINGAPORE - A construction services firm director paid $72,000 in bribes to a senior manager at Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), securing at least six projects worth over $420,000 in all.

In 2017, Ng Thiam Huat, 57, from United Channel Construction & Facility Services (UCC) gave the bribes to Goh Meng Kwee, 50, who is no longer with WRS.

WRS is now known as the Mandai Wildlife Group. It manages major animal-related tourist attractions such as the Singapore Zoo and the Night Safari.

Ng was sentenced to 10 months’ jail on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to two graft charges.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that he is no longer a director at UCC. However, he is a director at another firm called United Channel Hub.

Ng was earlier introduced to Goh by Tay Chun Hsiong, 46, who was then a sales manager at construction services firm Lantro. The cases involving Tay and Goh are pending.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Eric Hu and Yeow Xuan stated in court documents: “(Due to the offences) third party contractors were deprived of a fair opportunity to quote for jobs, which they might otherwise have had without the intervention of Goh, who effectively decided which contractors should be invited to quote and thereafter be awarded the jobs.”

Tay introduced Ng to Goh in March 2017 after UCC tried but failed to obtain contracts with WRS.

According to court documents, Tay also told Ng that Goh was a manager at WRS and had “strong connections”. Ng then met Goh for dinner around June 2017.

The DPPs told the court: “At this meeting, Goh offered to help UCC secure construction jobs with the main contractors of WRS in exchange for $50,000 in licensed electrical work (LEW) fees.

“(Ng) was unsure of what the term ‘LEW fees’ referred to but understood that Goh would be helping him to secure jobs with WRS through the payment of these fees.”

On or around June 19, 2017, Goh forwarded an invoice to UCC for the purported “engagement of yearly LEW services” at a sum of $50,000, said the prosecutors.

Ng later authorised the issuance of a cheque for the amount to Goh.

Between July and September 2017, WRS awarded at least three projects worth more than $108,000 to UCC.

This included a purchase order for nearly $70,000 from the Singapore Zoo to UCC for the installation of glass shelves.