Jail, fine for trio who paddled kayaks to Ubin and set up camp there during Covid-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - Three friends who breached circuit breaker measures on April 13 and paddled in kayaks to Pulau Ubin amid the Covid-19 pandemic were each sentenced to four weeks' jail and a fine on Monday (June 15).

Zulman Mashonain, Rizani Sham Mohamed Hussin and Mohamed Hafiz Mat Nadar unlawfully set up camp at Chek Jawa Wetlands before lighting two fires to ward off mosquitoes and wild boars.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim said that Zulman and Rizani, who are both 38, also used rods to catch fish and prawns even though Chek Jawa is an "area with particular conservation sensitivity".

Both men and Hafiz, 36, pleaded guilty to one count each of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and unlawfully lighting fires at Chek Jawa.

The two older men also admitted that they had used rods to fish in the area even though they were not authorised to do so.

Besides their jail terms, Zulman and Rizani were fined $1,500 each, while Hafiz was fined $700.

The court heard that the three Singaporeans left their homes on April 13 before meeting at Pasir Ris Park at around 8pm. They decided to kayak to Pulau Ubin. The name of the centre where they obtained two kayaks was not disclosed in court documents.

Zulman shared a tandem kayak with Hafiz, while Rizani paddled a solo one to the island. Along the way, they stopped at a nearby kelong to buy ice and drinks.

The trio arrived at the Chek Jawa Wetlands, near the eastern part of Pulau Ubin, at around 10pm. They started two fires and set up a "large shelter" to camp overnight.

The DPP added: "The fires were started in a forested area and close to a heritage tree which is among the oldest and tallest trees on Pulau Ubin.

"The fires were started within the inter-monsoonal period, when there were periods of dry hot weather, which posed a higher risk of fires spreading, especially within dry forested areas."

The men tied a hammock each to some trees in the area. Zulman and Rizani also used rods to unlawfully catch fish and prawns in the area.

A National Parks Board officer was patrolling in the waters off Pulau Ubin in a boat when he spotted the trio at around 10am the next day.

He went towards the men and told them to extinguish the flames. He also told them to pack up and leave the island as the circuit breaker was still on at the time.

The three offenders left Chek Jawa at around 2pm before going to the northern part of Pulau Ubin near Mamam Campsite to have lunch.

After that, they kayaked around Pulau Ketam, near the southern tip of Pulau Ubin, to look for fishing grounds and arrived at Pasir Ris Park only at around 7pm.

The trio then returned their kayaks before going home.

First-time offenders convicted of the offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.