21 weeks’ jail for mechanic who tampered with bus speed limiter to pass vehicle inspection

SINGAPORE – A mechanic who took part in a ruse that allowed a private bus to potentially go over its prescribed speed limit of 60kmh, affecting road safety, received 21 weeks’ jail on March 22.

On two occasions in 2017 and 2018, Tee Wei Chye, 45, helped a bus transport company owner activate the vehicle’s speed limiter – which is mandatory, to prevent buses from speeding – before the bus was sent to Vicom for inspections. Tee then disabled the limiter after the tests.

Separately, Tee adjusted the fuel pump of another bus linked to another man so that it could pass its smoke emissions test during an inspection in 2018.

The prosecution said that Sundram Retnam, 51, who was the sole proprietor of SV Bus Transportation Services at the time, had engaged Tee to ensure that his 39-seater bus would pass a police speed limiter test.

Sundram wanted the speed limiter deactivated afterwards, as he usually drove the bus at speeds of between 70kmh and 75kmh, stated court documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Eric Hu and Darren Sim said that the two men had been introduced to each other some time before June 2017 by Teoh Sio Meng, 51.

Teoh, who was the director and owner of T&L Transit, and a director at RS3 Transport at the time, allegedly told Sundram that Tee could ensure that his vehicles passed inspections, even if they were not actually in compliance with the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) requirements.

Tee was then working for Leng Chong Engineering and Leng Chong Motor, which provided vehicle inspection services, but acted in his own capacity.

Under the ruse, Sundram’s bus passed the police speed limiter test at vehicle inspection company Vicom in June 2017, as well as in January 2018.

The prosecution said: “The speed limiter regime aims to improve road safety and driving behaviour, and complements other measures intended to reduce fatalities and injuries among road users.”

The prosecution added that the three men had engaged in a conspiracy to dupe Vicom into believing that there was a working speed limiter installed on the bus and that the device would be left on the vehicle to comply with the law.

An unnamed whistleblower later alerted the authorities and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau then looked into the matter

Tee pleaded guilty to three counts of cheating on March 22. He is expected to begin his jail sentence in April, and his bail was set at $5,000.

His lawyer Joyce Khoo told the court: “Our client now accepts that he should not have simply followed Sundram’s instructions blindly without thinking about the consequences of his actions. Our client regrets his actions and is very sorry.”

All three Singaporeans were charged in court in December 2022. Teoh and Sundram’s cases are pending.