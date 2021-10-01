Arrest warrant out for man who allegedly misappropriated Porsche, cheated LTA officer

SINGAPORE - A warrant of arrest has been issued for a man who allegedly misappropriated a Porsche and cheated the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Lim Wei Qiang, 37, was expected to plead guilty on Friday afternoon (Oct 1), but did not turn up in court.

His mother, who is his bailor, now risks being jailed if the forfeited bail amount cannot be recovered.

Lim faces one charge each of criminal breach of trust, cheating and taking benefits from criminal conduct out of Singapore.

According to court documents, he allegedly misappropriated another man's black Porsche Cayenne on Nov 22, 2017. The car was valued at about $75,300.

He also allegedly cheated an LTA senior administrative officer to get a transaction PIN for the car.

Lim is believed to have later received cash from transacting the car, and allegedly took about $53,000 of the money from Singapore to Thailand on the same day.

On Friday, District Judge Jasvender Kaur issued the warrant of arrest for Lim after he failed to show up in court and could not be contacted.

His lawyer Mr Umar Abdullah said they last spoke on Wednesday.

Lim's mother will have to attend court on Nov 12 to explain why she should not have to pay the bail amount forfeited by the court.

If the forfeited sum cannot be recovered, she can be jailed for up to a year.

For criminal breach of trust, Lim can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.