‘It feels like a life sentence’: Victims of smiling voyeur worry videos may still be online

SINGAPORE - Victims of the man dubbed the smiling voyeur are fearful that videos he took of them on separate occasions in the shower at the organisation they belonged to are floating around online.

The three women, who are in their 30s, said they had been betrayed not only by convicted voyeur Darren Yeo Wei Hong, who was their childhood friend, but also by those whom he sent the videos to.

They said the people who received the videos were mutual friends, but none of them warned them that Yeo, 34, was circulating the images via Instagram.

Ava (not her real name) said: “It is one thing to be seen naked by strangers, but to know that our close friends received the videos, looked at them and never spoke up... It is something we have to live with forever.”

“None of them, including Darren, contacted us to apologise. They have our numbers, so if they wanted to, they could have,” she added.

Yeo was sentenced to a year’s jail on June 1 for insulting a woman’s modesty and transmitting obscene videos, among other offences.

At the sentencing, Senior District Judge Bala Reddy called him out for smiling in the dock.

Another of Yeo’s victims, Mia (not her real name), said: “He gets a year’s jail but it feels like a life sentence for us. There is no expiry date to our sentence because we don’t know who else or how many people have seen these videos.”

There is a gag order on where the offences took place, to protect the identities of the women.

The women have been friends since they were teenagers and frequently meet up now to support one another.

They said they learnt of the videos only when they each received a call from the police in 2019. They were individually asked to view screengrabs of the videos and confirm it was them in the images.

Yeo had used a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector to film at least five women, including his friends, while they were in the shower. He did this on almost 100 occasions between 2013 and 2015, and downloaded the clips onto his laptop.