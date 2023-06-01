‘My husband checked for hidden cameras in our home toilet’: Voyeur’s victim still scarred

SINGAPORE - Years have passed since her former friend Darren Yeo Wei Hong, 34, recorded videos of her showering without her consent.

But time has done little to placate her, and she has trouble forgiving him for what he had done.

The 33-year-old woman cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

She was speaking to The Straits Times on Thursday at the State Courts shortly after Yeo was jailed for a year over multiple counts of insulting a woman’s modesty, among other offences.

She was so traumatised by the incident, she felt scared even in her own home.

She said: “‘I felt so unsafe at home that my husband checked for hidden cameras in our toilet.”

On almost 100 occasions between 2013 and 2015, Yeo used a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector inside a toilet to film at least five women, including his own friends.

There is a gag order on where the offences were committed to protect the victims’ identities.

The 33-year-old woman was one of several victims who turned up in court on Thursday to witness court proceedings.

She still remembers how, in 2019, she found out what Yeo had done to her.

She said: “I was at work when I received a call from the police. I didn’t expect something like this to happen to me. I had to go down to the police station to identify my own naked images.”

The woman said she did not think Yeo was remorseful, as he was smiling in the dock, as reported by ST on Thursday.

She added: “He still hasn’t asked me for forgiveness. He could have done so, as he has my number and could contact me any time.”