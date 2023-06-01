‘Why is your client smiling?’ Judge asks lawyer of voyeur who filmed women nearly 100 times

SINGAPORE - Over two years, on almost 100 occasions, he used a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector inside a toilet to film at least five women, including his own friends.

Darren Yeo Wei Hong, 34, who committed the offences between 2013 and 2015, distributed some of the videos to others whom he knew might know the victims.

But on Thursday, just before Yeo, 34, was sentenced to a year’s jail for his offences, he did something that concerned Senior District Judge Bala Reddy.

It prompted the judge to ask Yeo’s lawyer: “Why is your client smiling?”

Yeo had pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including multiple counts of insulting a woman’s modesty.

His offences came to light when a man saw some of the videos on Yeo’s Instagram account and alerted the police in April 2019.

There is a gag order on where the offences were committed to protect the victims’ identities.

On Thursday, more than 20 people – including some of Yeo’s victims – were at the State Courts to witness justice being served.

Most were dressed in black. While around 10 secured seats inside the gallery, others had to wait outside as the courtroom could not accommodate them all.

A hush fell as Yeo arrived with his wife. The couple hugged before he entered the dock.

Yeo was smiling as he stood in the dock, prompting Judge Reddy to call him out for doing so.

Defence lawyer Shashi Nathan said his client was nervous, and Yeo stopped smiling.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vincent Ong told the court that Yeo had bought the camera, installed it over a shower cubicle in a women’s restroom and recorded videos of his victims.

He retrieved the clips, saved them on a memory card and downloaded them onto his laptop computer.

As Yeo knew some of the victims, he saved their videos under their names.