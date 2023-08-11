Ex-CEO of security solutions provider Secura charged with molestation

Shaffiq Alkhatib
Court Correspondent
Updated
48 min ago
Published
58 min ago

SINGAPORE – The former chief executive of security solutions provider Secura Group was charged on Thursday for allegedly molesting a woman on July 7, 2022.

Paul Lim Choon Wui, 52, is accused of using his left hand to slap the 25-year-old woman’s left buttock in a unit of a building in Bukit Merah.

His pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 6.

Lim made the headlines in 2017 when he stepped down from his role in the company which he founded, citing the pursuit of personal interests as the reason.

According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, he is now a director in several other companies, including Alpha Fitumi, FidCorp Services and Gush International.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to three years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Lim cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.

