Man arrested after allegedly molesting 10-year-old girl in Choa Chu Kang

The man reportedly works as a cleaner at a coffee shop in Keat Hong Close. PHOTOS: STOMP
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
30 min ago
Published
34 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 63-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly molested a young girl in Choa Chu Kang.

The police said they were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty at Block 803 Keat Hong Close at 12.49pm.

According to citizen journalism site Stomp, the incident involves a 10-year-old and a man who is said to work as a cleaner at a coffee shop at the block.

The girl’s mother, who wanted to be known only as Joan, said her two daughters had gone to the coffee shop in the morning for breakfast when the man allegedly invited one of them to his house.

She said when her daughter refused, he allegedly touched her chest.

Her daughter then immediately ran to inform Joan, who works in the area.

Police investigations are ongoing.

